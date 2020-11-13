BERGIN, Ellen M.



82, of Springfield, passed away in her home on November 11, 2020. She was born November 1, 1938, in Springfield, the daughter of Chester and



Catherine (Tehan) Heafey. Ellen worked in the day care center at Mercy Medical Center for 15 years and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include a stepson, James Bergin and a stepdaughter-in-law, Terri Bergin; six grandchildren, Anthony (Kristy) Malott, Corrine (Sean) Lefeld, Ashley Bergin, Alexis (James) O'Laughlin, Taylor (Micah) Moore and Brice Bergin. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2006, her parents and a stepson, Thomas Bergin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary



Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

