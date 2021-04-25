X

BERNARD, Dawn

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BERNARD, Dawn L.

Age 75, of West Carrollton, entered into eternal rest on

Saturday, April, 17, 2021. Dawn was born on December 4, 1945, to the late Howard and Hollie Sorrell. In addition to her

parents, Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bernard; son, Jody McFarland; and brother, David Lindvall. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy McFarland; grandchildren, Nicholas Maxwell, Ashley (John) Woodruff, Kenny McFarland, Riley Backus and Joleen McFarland; great-grandchildren, Carlyle Lopez, Nolynn Maxwell, Landon Maxwell and Journey Woodruff; brother, Neimann (Cindy) Sorrell; nephews, Ryan (Alison) Sorrell, Dustin (Katarina Wiggins) and Brian Lindvall; great-niece,

Lillian Sorrell; great-nephews, Dylan Sorrell and Caleb Sorrell; and many other relatives and friends. Dawn had a big heart, she'd give you the shirt off her back. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 1-2 pm at the

Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2 pm. Dawn will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. To send a

special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.