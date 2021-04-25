BERNARD, Dawn L.



Age 75, of West Carrollton, entered into eternal rest on



Saturday, April, 17, 2021. Dawn was born on December 4, 1945, to the late Howard and Hollie Sorrell. In addition to her



parents, Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bernard; son, Jody McFarland; and brother, David Lindvall. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy McFarland; grandchildren, Nicholas Maxwell, Ashley (John) Woodruff, Kenny McFarland, Riley Backus and Joleen McFarland; great-grandchildren, Carlyle Lopez, Nolynn Maxwell, Landon Maxwell and Journey Woodruff; brother, Neimann (Cindy) Sorrell; nephews, Ryan (Alison) Sorrell, Dustin (Katarina Wiggins) and Brian Lindvall; great-niece,



Lillian Sorrell; great-nephews, Dylan Sorrell and Caleb Sorrell; and many other relatives and friends. Dawn had a big heart, she'd give you the shirt off her back. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 1-2 pm at the



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2 pm. Dawn will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. To send a



special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

