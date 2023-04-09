Bernard, Joan



Joan Bernard, age 82 of Springboro, formerly Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Enclave of Springboro. She was born February 10, 1941 in Scott County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Bedford and Beulah Marcum.



Joan and her late husband, Max, devoted a lot of their time to their dogs over the years. Many of their dogs were adopted from SICSA of Dayton. Zeus was her most recent companion, who resided with her until he passed away.



Joan is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Michaels; niece, Denise Michaels; nephews, Blake (Cindi) Michaels, Steve (Carmen) Michaels; great nieces and great nephews, Nicole (Daniel), Jason, David, Amanda (Jesse), Zachary (Jessica), Vincent (Lisa), Megan, Lauren; several great-great nieces and nephews; as well as many friends, including her Enclave of Springboro family.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Max Bernard; brother-in-law, Jack H. Michaels; nephew, Alan H. Michaels; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 5 pm to 6 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). A memorial service will begin at 6 pm. Please consider a memorial contribution to SICSA in Joan's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

