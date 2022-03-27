BERNARDI, Robert S.



Robert S. Bernardi, 79, of Celina, Ohio, and formerly of Dayton, died 11:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his residence.



He was born March 21, 1943, in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of Thomas and Nora (Guglietti) Bernardi.



He first married Betty Hardin, and she preceded him in death; he married Sondra "Sonnie" Imwalle on July 4, 1992, and she survives in Celina.



He is survived by his children: Gina Mabelitini of Dayton; Robert S. Bernardi, Jr. of Dayton; by his step-son, Robert (Katie) Brower III of Clayton.



He is also survived by his grandchildren: Robert Mabelitini of Texas; Toni Bernardi of Cincinnati; Emma Bernardi of Englewood. He is survived by his brothers: Roy Bernardi of Connecticut; Tom (Lois) Bernardi of South Carolina.



He is survived by Sonnie's siblings: Gwen Imwalle; Allen (Karen) Imwalle; Cindy (Stan) Steinke; Rick (Tori) Imwalle; Kim Imwalle; Holly (Mike) Kurtz; Tammy Imwalle; Scott (Jemma) Imwalle; Mary (Keith) Jenkins; Rick (Melissa) Scherer.



He was preceded in death by his parents; by his first wife, Betty; by a step-son, John Brower; a brother-in-law, Eric Imwalle.



Bob went to high school in New Haven, Conn., and then served in the US Army from 1961-64. He was a Spec 4 with the 1st. Cavalry, 11th Air Assault.



He was a self-employed transmission mechanic and the former owner of Middletown Transmission and later AAMCO Transmission in Dayton. He was very proud of the hole-in-one he scored at Fairfield Glades Golf Course and he was 1992 Sugar Valley Country Club1st flight club champion.



Bob was also a master gardener, avid cook and bread maker. He was very proud to have raised his step-sons and he was a noted mechanics teacher. He mentored his students to help them achieve successful futures. He will be remembered as a "man's man", but a real gentleman, too. Bob was a classic Italian guy with a great personality; he loved to laugh and was very outgoing.



He was Roman Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Montezuma, Ohio.



Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Montezuma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Friends may call from 4-7 P.M. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice.



