BERNHOLD, Roland C.



"Rolly"



Age 87 of Minster, Ohio, died peacefully at 6:46 AM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen, following a fall at his home on August 30. He was born on September 23, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Maurice C. and Elizabeth J. (Westerheide) Bernhold. On June 14, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart Patricia Shenk in St. Augustine



Catholic Church, Minster, Ohio. She preceded him in death on November 26, 1993. He is survived by sons: Mark and Susan Bernhold, Minster, Bruce and Audra Bernhold, Minster, daughter Pamela and Mike Fischer, Dublin, Ohio, grandchildren: Alex, Eric and Casey, Ryan Bernhold, Xavier, Quinten, Major, Gavin, Redmond Bernhold, Parker, Spencer Bernhold, Austin, Claire, Allison Fischer. He is also survived by sister



Barbara and Don Bollheimer, Minster, sister-in-law Cathy Bernhold, in-laws, Richard Shenk, James and Shirley Shenk. He was preceded in death by his son Gregg in 2015, and brother James in 2014. On December 21, 2001, he married Mary Brecount and she survives along with her children: Amy and Pete White, Beth and Dick Norton, Julie and Vipal Patel, David and Margaret Brecount and 13 grandchildren. Rolly was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He was a 1952 graduate of Minster High School where he was a center on Minster's first football team and was the holder for Albert Burger, the first soccer style kicker in the United States in 1951. He was also a catcher on the baseball team and was a point guard on the state basketball team. He was a 1956 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and received a degree in Commerce (Business) and was commissioned to the U.S. Navy after graduation. Rolly returned home in 1958 and was the owner and operator of M.C. Bernhold Insurance Agency with his sons Mark and Bruce. He held the designations of CLU, CPCU, ChFC, CIC. Rolly was a former ACME Baseball Coach and member of many organizations in Minster including, The Civic Association, Kiwanis Club, K of C, and a charter member of



Arrowhead Park Golf Club. He was on the Zoning Board, Dorothy Love Retirement Community Board and a lifetime



appointee of the Village of Minster Income Tax Appeal Board. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church,



Minster. Burial will take place in St. Augustine Cemetery



Minster. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Minster Area Life Squad. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

