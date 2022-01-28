BERRIEN, Alpha Dora



96, peacefully fell asleep in the arms of Jesus on January 26, 2022. Alpha was born in Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Alphadore and Jessie (Smith) Davis. If faithful was a picture, Alpha embodied it. Throughout her life, with consistent



passion and love she dedicated her life to everything she was involved in. In her career, she worked 30 years for Wright-



Patterson Air Force Base. She was a faithful member to New North Street AME Church and rarely missed a Sunday service. She was a faithful wife of over 60 years to the love of her life, Maurice Berrien. Alpha was



constant care giver and supporter of her sisters, family and friends. Alpha leaves to cherish her memory her greatest joys in life, that in every conversation she had with friends and family she made it a point of discussion. First, her greatest gift, her only daughter, Rene' Peterson. Her only grandson, Brandon L. Peterson; his wife, Krista Peterson; her beloved great-grandchildren, Abbigail, Allison, Jhane, Jada, Frankie, Anna, Brandon Jr. and Noah; her very special friends, Monte and Jessica Brigham and special nieces, Brenda Beard and



Pamela Washington and nephew Milton Moore; along with a host of relatives and friends. Alpha was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Berrien, her parents and three sisters, Helen Carr, Valerie Williams and Lillian Moore. Arrangements are by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Visitation is Friday, January 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



