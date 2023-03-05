BERRY, Cathy Lynn



60, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital South. She was born July 20th, 1962, in Dayton to the late Lodeena (Berry) Sharp.



Cathy graduated from Belmont High School in 1981. Cathy was a devoted mother, sister, daughter and friend to many. She loved the Lord and attended Fairborn Full Gospel Tabernacle.



She is survived by her son, Jason Renner; brother, Darrell Berry; friend and caretaker, Laura Haning; and many friends and her church family.



A memorial celebrating Cathy's life is scheduled for March 19, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Fairborn Full Gospel Tabernacle, 2528 National Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fairborn Full Gospel Tabernacle in Fairborn, OH, in Cathy's memory.

