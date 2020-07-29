BERRY, Clyde Jr. Clyde Jr., age 90, affectionately known as "The Singing Deacon" entered eternal rest on July 22, 2020, at Heartland of Miamisburg. He was born in Anderson, SC, to the late Lawyer and Fannie (Hall) Berry. Clyde graduated from Reed Street H.S., class of 1947. A dedicated member of First Thessalonian MBC. Clyde retired from GM Moraine Engine Plant after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Cassie, Robert, LT and Mack Berry; five sisters, Cleo Brown, Correne Berry, Annie Ruth Martin, Ruby Speed and Selvene Crawford. Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Thornton-Berry; daughter, Sabrina Berry; Stepson, Charles Thornton III; stepdaughter, Sherri Thornton, 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside service, Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at West Memory Gardens (6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH 45418). Rev. Clifford Ballard, Officiating. To adhere to COVID-19 protocols, the family asks that everyone attending wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing guidelines to ensure everyone's safety. HHRoberts.com

