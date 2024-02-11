Berry, Koral

Berry, Koral "Malcolm"

Berry, Koral Malcolm age 83, of Kettering, OH, passed away February 2, 2024. Malcolm is survived by his wife Susie Berry, his brother Dale (Lynn Schutte) Berry, his sons, Steve (Stacey) Berry and David (Gina) Berry, as well as his grandchildren, Steven Weimer, Alyssa and Leighton Brooks. Visitation will be held Friday February 16th 3pm-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering chapel (2100 E Stroop Rd). Memorial services will be held Saturday 17th at 11:30am at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church(4417 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440). For complete remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

