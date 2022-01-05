BERRY, Linda K.



70 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Born April 23, 1951, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Pauline Lewis Dew. She was a retired Nurse and a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ. Linda was a dance coach for the Wayne



Warriorettes, the Laserettes, and the HHYFC Drill Team. She was a former judge for SCAU.



She is survived by 2 daughters, Tammy Sandlin and Trista (Brad) Horner; 4 grandchildren, Tyler (Chelsea) Sandlin, and Autumn, Nate and Nick Horner; 2 great-grandchildren, Ryan and Max; a sister, Cathy Sowers; and a niece, Sara (Josh) McClelland.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jean.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Tom and Pauline Dew Scholarship Fund, c/o Trimble Local Schools, 1 Tomcat Drive, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.

