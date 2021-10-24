dayton-daily-news logo
X

BERRY, Ralph

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BERRY, Ralph E.

Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Mr. Berry, a United States Army veteran during the Korean War, retired from the City of Dayton after 30 years of service. Mr. Berry was a family man and thoroughly enjoyed family vacations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Melvina Berry; his wife, Arlene; three brothers, Tom, Kenneth and wife Esther, Harry; his sister, Betty Raulston and husband Bob; and his son-in-law, Kenneth Boysel, Jr. Ralph is survived by his daughter, Karen Boysel; three sons, Kevin, Ron and Dave; five grandchildren, Anna, Angela, Kenneth III, and two special granddaughters who helped care for him, Karen and Kelly; his granddog, Nash; two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Berry and Barb Berry; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00am at Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KYDE, Robert
2
SCOTT, Betty
3
Throckmorton, Don
4
ROBERTS, Alison
5
STEGNER, Ralph
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top