BERRY, Rhea L.



Age 84 of Dayton, passed away on July 26, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband Glen R. Berry; parents Ruth and Ralph Kelly; and siblings Vivian, Betty, Ralph, Dick, and Herb. Rhea is survived by her children Beverly Kraft (Matt), Rusty Berry, and Lisa Plummer (Tony); grandchildren Ashley Gibson and



Jonathan Plummer (Melissa); great-grandchildren Benjamin, Savannah, Molly, Ezra, and Fletcher; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Margene Lett. Rhea was



employed in several different businesses in administration. She loved working and was good at her job. One of her favorite pastimes was square dancing with her husband Glenn. She was an excellent seamstress and loved quilting and making Barbie clothes for her granddaughters. Church was very



important to Rhea. She was a long-time member of Christian Tabernacle, in Dayton, where she served in a variety of capacities such as singing in the choir and Sunday school secretary. But most important to Rhea, was her relationship with Jesus Christ. She had an unwavering faith that permeated everyone and everything in her life. She loved Jesus. She couldn't wait to be with Jesus. She is now with Jesus. Visitation will be held 4-6PM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave, with the Funeral Service to



follow at 6PM, with Pastor Anthony Plummer officiating.



Private Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

