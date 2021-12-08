BERRY, Ronald M.



Age 61, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Ron worked for General Motors for 22 years. He was born in Dayton to the late, Ralph and Arlene (Koenig) Berry. Also preceding him in death is brother-in-law, Kenneth Boysel, Jr.and his dog and best friend: Buttercup. Ron is



survived by his sister, Karen Boysel; brothers, Kevin and Dave



Berry; nieces and nephews: Anna, Angela, Kenneth III, Karen and Kelly; Aunts: Shirley Benton and Melva Peck. Numerous cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and his nephew dog, Nash. Ron enjoyed working auctions ,and taking family



vacations. Friends and family may visit from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, December 12 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00am on Monday at



Emmanuel Catholic Church. He will then be laid to rest in



Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Catholic Church.

