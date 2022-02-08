BERRY, TAMMY

Hamburger icon
Tammy Ann Berry, 56, of Springfield, passed away February 2, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born June 9, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James Whitcomb and Gloria Jean (Davis) Riley, Jr. Tammy had graduated from Hillsboro High School. She loved baking and working on crafts. Survivors include her significant other, Tim Kelley; son, Anthony Berry; sisters, Michelle (Eric) Wells, Melissa (Mark) Stone, Lynn (Rusty) Taylor, and Jamie (Shawn) Shaffer; nieces and nephews, Christi, Josh, Chellanne, Joshwa, Sean, Tommy, Jake, Chaz, Gloria, Taylor, Heather, Mackenzie, and Natalie; and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Berry; son, Mark Berry, Jr.; sister, Lisa Ann Shy; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

