Bertolo, Christopher "Chris"



age 59, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, April 4th, 2025. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bertolo and mother, Pauline Bertolo. Chris is survived by his loving partner, Rebeka Cloyd; children, Phillip (Helen) and Emily; and a beloved granddaughter, Nova Rose. He is also survived by his brothers, Steve and Mark (Sue); sister, Karla (Marvin), and many loving nieces and nephews. Chris was a lifelong artist, the consummate handyman who could fix anything. He loved grilling out, bird watching, and fishing. He also enjoyed playing frisbee golf with his friends and goofing around playing board games with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to invite you to celebrate his life on Sunday, June 15th, 2025, for an open house 12:00pm-5:00pm at The Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45430. Food and drink will be provided. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



