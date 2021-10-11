dayton-daily-news logo
BERTRAM, Herbert Dwight

82, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on October 8th, 2021, while being cared for at Artis Senior Living of Mason. Born in Liberty, Kentucky on July 8th, 1939, to Lester and Edna Bertram (née Scott). Following his time in the Army, he would marry Bernice Amburgey on September 13th, 1957, and would go on to have two children: Terry D. Bertram (Deena), 1958, and Joanna M. Powell (Mark), 1963. Herb loved his three grandsons: Mark Powell Jr. (Hallie), Brandon Bertram, and

Nathan Powell. Herb would cherish the memories made with his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter Abbigale

Bertram. Besides his wife, Herb was also preceded in death by his son Terry on September 6th, 2002, and his parents. Services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, at 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH, on Thursday, October 14th, 2021, at 10 A.M. with visitation available on Wednesday from 5-7 P.M. The family wishes to thank the kindness and support of: Jennifer and

Emily of Oasis Senior Advisors; Tash, Dave, and Olivia of Queen City Hospice; and those at Artis Senior Living of Mason (including his care partner Tasha) for making the last few weeks of Herb's time comfortable. Herb loved his Church-In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Landmark Baptist Church at 2020 E Hinson Ave, Haines City, FL 33844, or to your local branch of the Alzheimer's Association. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for his full story.

