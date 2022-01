BERTSCH, Donald Edwin "Don"



75, widower of Pat Laswell Bertsch, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



Mr. Bertsch was born in Hamilton, OH to the late Edwin Andrew Bertsch and Melba Lorene Jones Bertsch.



Surviving are a son, Greg Bertsch and wife Rosemary; two daughters, Debbie Staarmann and Dee Dee Bertsch; six grandchildren; and a sister, Becky Westveer. He was predeceased by two sisters, Lois Ziels and Sharon Moss.



Funeral Services will be 11 o'clock Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service in Fountain Inn, SC (864-967-2424.)