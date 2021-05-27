BESAW-MONTGOMERY, Sharon Kay



Sharon Kay Besaw-Montgomery, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:40 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Walnut Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Evansville, Indiana. Sharon was born in Evansville, Indiana, on March 9, 1950, to Conrad and Doris (Chambers) Hurt. She was a graduate of Castle High School. Sharon was owner and CEO of The Servants, Inc. in Jasper, Indiana, where she worked all of her career. She was a member of the NRA and was active in the Dayton Women's Republican Club. Sharon enjoyed gardening, cooking, golfing, throwing horseshoes, loved to travel, especially taking cruises, and was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. She was also an active volunteer in her church, and loved volunteering for the Wright-Patterson Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio. Surviving are four children, John (Stephanie) Besaw, Jasper, IN, Dan Besaw, Evansville, IN, Ariel (Cole) Werner, Jasper, IN, and Brianna Besaw, and companion, Dustin Cummins, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, D.J. Miller, McKailla Bartlett, Darian Besaw, Hudson Besaw, Destiny Besaw, Garrett Werner and Calista Werner, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, Connie Hurt, Evansville, IN, Donna (Marvin) Holderfield, Newburgh, IN, and two brothers, Mike Hurt, and girlfriend, Trevia, Evansville, IN, and Rock (Monica) Hurt, Ft. Branch, IN. Preceding her in death is one brother, Barry Neal Hurt, Sr. A funeral service for Sharon Kay Besaw-Montgomery will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Haysville Community Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Memorial



contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be made at



