BESECKER, Renee

(Renee Camille Barker),

RN, BSN, MS, NCSN

76 and resident of Tipp City, OH, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Renee was born September 6, 1944, and the daughter of Dorothy Anderson Barker, Bruce Weldon Barker, and Rose "Jackie" Barker.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Besecker, her children, Samantha Gray, Bret Besecker, Barry Besecker, and Tabby Clements, and her 13 grandchildren. She retired from school nursing after 35 years with Northridge Local School District, teaching at Mount St. Joseph University, and having served as executive director of the Ohio School Nurses Association. She was a member of Tipp City United Methodist Church.

Memorial funds have been established to support nursing leadership education through the Ohio Association of School Nurses Education and Research Fund, designating gifts in honor of Renee Besecker at cmafohio.org/donate-today/oasn [cmafohio.org] or by mail to Columbus Medical Association Foundation, 1390 Dublin Rd., Columbus. Ohio 43215.

A visitation and memorial service have been tentatively planned for, 1:00 to 3:00 PM, service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Tipp City United Methodist Church; Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St.,Tipp City, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at


www.fringsandbayliff.com


