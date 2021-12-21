BETTMAN, Joseph S.



Joseph S. Bettman, 92, of Dayton, OH, passed away on December 17, 2021, after a brief illness.



Joe was born in Cincinnati, OH, on June 14, 1929, to the late Jacob and Pasha Bettman. He graduated from Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, before graduating from the Cincinnati College of Pharmacy in 1951. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After returning from service, he married Elaine and moved to Dayton, where Joe bought his first pharmacy, where he served the community for the next 56 years, finally retiring at the age of 83.



Joe's passion for serving went well beyond the professional capacity. Joe was an inspirational leader, volunteer and donor to countless organizations, charities and causes – a true giant and icon of philanthropy and leadership in both the Jewish and general community, in Dayton and beyond.



Joe's greatest joy and pride lay in his family, which includes Elaine, his wife of 67 years; his only sister, Elaine Pockrose; five children, Melissa (Tim) Sweeny; Randi (David) Fuchsman; Marc (Patti) Bettman; Jay (Mary) Bettman; and Todd (Jean) Bettman. Two foster children, Michael (Michelle) Strapko and Pam Strapko Ashwal; niece and nephew, Sheryl Pockrose and Andy (Betsy) Pockrose. Twelve grandchildren, Dan (Janese) Sweeny, Brian (Stacey) Sweeny, Lauren Sweeny and fiancé Kyle; Alex Fuchsman, Jessica Fuchsman and Jack Fuchsman;



Jacob Bettman and Amanda (Nick) Yount; Jonah (Isa) Bettman and Kelsey Bettman; Michael Bettman and Jeremy Bettman. And six great-grandchildren, Leyton, Parker, Lily, Warren,



Jasper, Sophie.



A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22nd, 11 am at Temple Beth Or, 5275 Marshall Rd., Dayton, OH 45429, Rabbi Judy Chessin officiating. Respectfully, the family requests facemasks be worn by all in-person attendees, or alternatively the service may be viewed on Zoom – link available on the Temple Beth Or Facebook page.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to any of Joe's favorite charities, including Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, House of Bread, Care House, Artemis, Reach Out Clinic or a deserving charity of your choosing.



Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

