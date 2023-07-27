Betts, Gertrude

Betts (Wright), Gertrude J.



Gertrude J. (Wright) Betts, age 96 of Plainfield, IN, formerly of Clayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Gertrude volunteered for over 25 years with the Alzheimer's Association and was an active member of Englewood United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid walker. She is survived by her children: Kevin (Karen) Betts, Keith (Eula) Betts, Karen Reitor, Michele (Matthew) Smith, Janice (John) Casale, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Leo Betts, parents: Pearl and Bertha (Lincoln) Wright, brothers: William Wright, Robert Wright and Phillip Wright and grandson: Nathan Betts. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Gertrude and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



