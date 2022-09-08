BEVERLY, Claude Allen



72, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a long illness, in his home surrounded by his loving family. The son of Clarice Robinette, he was born June 29, 1950 in Bristol, VA. Claude completed his diploma from South High School/Joint Vocational School in 1968. He then earned an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering from Clark State Community College. Claude served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and afterwards graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor's Degree in Science. Later, Claude enrolled at Wright State University where he completed a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA). Claude started his career as a Manager at Ohio Bell/Ameritech, where he worked for many years before starting his teaching career. His college/university teaching career included Central State, Wright State, Wittenberg, Clark State, and Penn State. He also served on The Springfield Urban League and Ridgewood School Board of Directors. Though teaching was his passion, he was given the opportunity to work for Lockheed Martin Aerospace where he developed and created computer software training programs. For ten years, Claude worked in Colorado, Louisiana, Hawaii, and the NASA Space Center in Florida providing software training to employees. Later, Claude returned to his first passion of education and teaching. He was employed by Springfield Academy of Excellence (S.A.E.) for 12 years where he wore many titles and later retired. Through the years Claude, along with his wife, also owned and operated seven coffee houses (Coffee Cantata, Claire's Emporium, Java House) in Springfield, Yellow Springs, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Never one to slow down even in retirement, Claude worked at Walmart as a greeter and Meijer at the meat counter. Claude was patient, generous, kind, humble and a devoted family man. He knew no strangers and could talk for hours – literally! He was spiritual and ready to meet the Lord. He had a special unbreakable bond with his grandsons, Jordan and Derrick. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of over 40 years, Marya Beverly; children, Onica Beverly, Jarrod (Kathy) Beverly, Janna (Calvin) McMahon; grandchildren, Derrick Roberts II, Jarrod Beverly Jr, Jordan Beverly, and Melissa McMahon; great-grandchild, Myles Roberts; brother, Ralph (Lisa) Robinette; brother-in-law, Terry (Jennifer) Carson; special friends, Gaylen Blackwell, Lance Kelley, Rubin Knight, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and students. He was preceded in death by his mother. Visitation is Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 12:30 until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. in Peoples Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



