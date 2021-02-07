BEVERLY, John Carlton



John Carlton Beverly, 62, of Springfield, passed away February 4, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1958, in Springfield, the son of William A.



Beverly and Claudia J. (Collins) (Beverly) Perry. Mr. Beverly enjoyed all things pertaining to Batman and Speed Racer and celebrating Halloween. John was employed for the past 17 years at Klosterman Bakery and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Survivors include his fiancé, Cindy Vance; his mother, Claudia Perry; ten children, Robert (Linda) Karg, Becky Dixon, Jackie (Jay)



Hoover, Karen Schneider, Gene (Heidi) Karg, Janet Karg



(Donald Taylor), Brenda (Jeffrey) Skaggs, Christopher Davis, Marcus Davis and Chad (Colette) Grimm; 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Beverly, May 11, 2014; his son, Jay Jay Karg III; and his father. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jeffery Branstutter officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Masks will be required. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



