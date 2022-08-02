BEYERLEIN, Katherine G.



Katherine G. Beyerlein, age 104, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born November 19, 1917, in Hamilton, to the late Christian and Mary (nee Behler) Grammel. Katherine is survived by her children Bonnie (Tony) Gronas, Wayne (Dianne) Beyerlein; five grandchildren Tina (Keith) Berry, Wayne Beyerlein, Matt (Angela) Gronas, Chad (Christy) Gronas, Nick (Katie) Gronas; twelve great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred Beyerlein; granddaughter Debbie Bridge; two sisters and five brothers. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, 45013 Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 9:00am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Nicole Thomas officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

