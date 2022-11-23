BICKEL, Rose M.



Age 90 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 1:26 PM at Miami Valley Hospital North, Dayton, Ohio. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 21, 1932, she was a daughter to the late Charles and Mary (Porrazzo) Cecere. Rose had been a waitress for many years at Domnics Restaurant. She was a loving mother and grandmother; her family was everything to her. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Bickel; daughter Mary Jo Shank; son Stanley Bickel; 6 brothers; 1 sister.



Survived by her husband of 30 years, Fred Bolen; children Katherine "K.K." (Bickel) Thompson and husband Wayne; Robin Carmichael and husband Doug; Bob A. Bickel and wife Pam; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother Albert Cecere; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.



Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Salem Church of God – 6500 Southway Rd., Clayton, Ohio 45315. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Richard Triplett presiding. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Fond memories may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Bickel Family. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.

