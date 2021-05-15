Bickerstaff, Bernard

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000688676-01_0_0000537832-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688676-01_0_0000537832-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><table border="1" cellpadding="1" cellspacing="0"><tr><td><br/><p align="center"><br/><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">Bernard Bickerstaff, Sr.<br/><br/>1/6/1932 - 5/15/2011<br/><br/><br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Ten years ago today,<br/><br/>our hearts were broken as you left this earth for your heavenly home.<br/><br/>You are still dearly loved and missed, no matter how much time has passed.<br/><br/><br/><br/>Rest in Peace!<br/><br/>Your loving family</font></p><br/></td></tr></table><br/>