Susie E. Bickerstaff 11/25/1933 8/25/2018 Another year has come and gone without seeing your big brown eyes following us as we went about our duties caring for you. Our hearts still ache because we miss you so much. You are truly loved and dearly missed each and every day. Rest in Peace, Ms. Susie! Your loving family
Bickerstaff, Susie E.
Susie E. Bickerstaff 11/25/1933 8/25/2018 Another year has come and gone without seeing your big brown eyes following us as we went about our duties caring for you. Our hearts still ache because we miss you so much. You are truly loved and dearly missed each and every day. Rest in Peace, Ms. Susie! Your loving family