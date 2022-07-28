BIDNE, Kathleen A.



"Kathy"



Kathleen A. "Kathy" Bidne, age 73, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on September 24, 1948, to David and Joan Bidne (nee Hall). She was preceded in death by her father, David Bidne, mother, Joan Hall Bidne, and brother, Thomas Arthur Bidne. Kathy is survived by her beloved husband of 13 years and friend for almost 50 years, Anthony L. Campbell; sister, Lynne Bidne (the late Gary) Tersch; her niece Amy Bidne de Barahona and her family; niece Millie Webster-Hirt; step-sons, Sean (Sarah) Campbell, Geoffrey (Rita) Campbell, and Brock (Rachel Nabet) Campbell; grandchildren, Ian Campbell, MacKenzie Campbell, Tyler Campbell and William Campbell; and a host of other family members and friends. Kathy was a kind and generous woman who cherished her family and friends and loved spending as much time as possible with them. She will be missed by all of her family and friends who have loved her so dearly. In loving memory of Kathy, contributions may be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association at https://phassociation.org/donate/ or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give?form=FUNELYZXFBW. A Memorial Service to celebrate Kathy's life will be held at a later time for family and friends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomercincinnati.com.

