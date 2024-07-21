Bieber, John F.



John Frederick Bieber of Cincinnati, formerly of Kettering, Ohio. Beloved husband of 56 years to Susan (Hodous) Bieber. Loving father to Jeffrey J. (Ashley P.) Bieber and Jennifer (Daniel) Barlow. Cherished grandfather of Hannah, Nolan & Taylor Bieber and Gabriella & Colin Barlow. Devoted son of the late John A. Bieber and Geraldine Cooke Bieber, dear brother of James C. Bieber (Upper Arlington) and the late Beverly (Bieber) Muhlenhaupt. He passed away on July 10, 2024 at the age of 85. John was a family man and loved his time with children and grandchildren. He attended Miami University after graduating from Upper Arlington High School. He was a Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity brother at Miami and graduated from Miami in 1961. John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed both in the States and then overseas at Wheelus Air Base in Tripoli, Libya. Upon his honorable discharge, he took a position in commercial and retail sales for Marathon Oil. He left Marathon to start what would be a 30-year career at Merrill Lynch PFS. He retired as Vice President for the Dayton, OH office. In the autumn, he loved rooting on his Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami football teams at the Horseshoe and Yager Stadium. Throughout the years he volunteered numerous seasons as a youth soccer coach, served as a leader for his children's YMCA Adventure Guides programs, was president of the Oakwood (OH) Kiwanis, co-president of the Southdale E.S. (Kettering) PTA, was on committees for the Dayton Foundation, a board member of the Dayton Art Institute Associates Board, and Habitat for Humanity. Upon retirement he continued his volunteer work with Cox Arboretum Metro-Park in Dayton. He enjoyed the hundreds of hours spent at his grandchildren's many lacrosse, volleyball, soccer, football and basketball games, plays, art shows and other activities. Family and friends will be received from 8:45 AM  9:45 AM on Wednesday, July 31st at The Community of the Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be directed to the United Service Organizations - USO https://www.uso.org/donate/ohio or Ohio's Hospice  Dayton Region https://www.ohioshospice.org/give. Please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.



