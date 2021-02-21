BIELAK, Ronald Stanley "Ron"



Age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away on February 17, 2021, at his home with his daughters and sons-in-law by his side. He was born in



Baltimore, Maryland, on June 23, 1940, the son of the late Stanley F. and Regina R. (Bargielski) Bielak. He was



preceded in death by his



parents; and his beloved wife, Barbara (Voight) Bielak. He is survived by his daughters,



Patricia (Brian) Egleston, Janet (Robert) Conrad and Kathryn (David) Anderson; grandchildren, Kathryn (Alex) Egleston Inzer, Matthew (Maryana) Egleston, Shannon Egleston,



Michael Conrad, Christina Conrad, Daniel Conrad and Zachary Anderson; great-grandchild, Adelyn Inzer; and sister, Roberta Glencer. Ron proudly served his country as an Officer in the United States Air Force and retired from Civil Service with the U.S. Government at WPAFB. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church Huber Heights and Vandalia Senior Centers, and the Knights of Columbus for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling the world, playing cards, golfing and spending time with his family and friends. Ron's infectious smile and laughter will be greatly missed. Services and burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, or by visiting https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate. To share a memory of Ron with the family, please



