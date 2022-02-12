BIELKE, Juanita G.



Of Xenia, passed away on her 81st birthday, February 8, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was born in West Virginia, the daughter of Mason and Mamie (Wilson) White.



In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her first husband: William Jones; second husband: Gunar Bielke; a sister and a brother; and her son-in-law: Randy Arnett.



She is survived by her children: Curt Jones (Debbie); Sue Arnett; and Dale (Roberta) Jones; 3 brothers; 6 grandchildren: William Jones, Jr., Donnie Jones, Nikki (Doug) Worley, Dale (Catelyn) Jones, Jr., Bryan (Lisa) Arnett and Thomas Arnett; and 8 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.



Juanita had been a dispatcher for Moorman's Towing until her retirement at age 70, where she had been affectionately known as "Grandma."



She will be buried in West Virginia. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)

