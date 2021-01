BIERLEY, Donald A.



88, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, in Soin Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Trinity Church of Miamisburg, 203 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg, with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. Condolences may be express at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.