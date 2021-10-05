BIGL, Stacie R.



Stacie R. Bigl, passed away on 3 October 2021, in Hospice of Dayton with her family at her side after a year's battle with cancer. She was born on 19 October 1969, to Dave and Linda (Moore) Bigl in Springfield, Ohio. She attended Clark State Community College graduating with a degree in Stage Production Technology and made her career in stage and theater management. Stacie was an actor/tech in The Blue Jacket Epic Outdoor Drama, she worked for approximately 23 years as a Stage Production Manager for the Dayton Ballet, and in the same capacity at the Columbus Children's Theater until COVID closed that venue. She also was employed and an active member of the Dayton Local 66 Stage Hands Union. She leaves to cherish her memory her Mom and Dad of Cedarville, and her brother, John, his wife Natasha, and their daughter Julia of Loveland, Ohio. She also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins in New England, Ohio and Virginia. The family extends their sincere and heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Soin Medical Center, and to the compassionate caring staff of Hospice of Dayton.



The family is being served by McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc, Xenia, OH. There will be no visitation or services. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in her memory. Online condolences may be made to



