Billing, Martha Music



Martha Music Billing, affectionally known to all as Marty, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2024. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas W. Billing, whom she married on June 18, 1994, and was preceded in death by her parents, Ethelrene (Scherich) and Carlos Music.







Marty is much missed by her best friend Patty Enscoe of Cincinnati, as well as by long-time friends, Vivian Carter, Lisa Sherrock, Susan Headley, and many other friends and companions in Springfield and throughout Ohio.







During her life, Marty lived in Power and Mount Pleasant, WV, and in Waverly, OH before settling permanently in Springfield. A 1964 graduate of Waverly High School, Marty earned a B.S. in Education, with a minor in music, at Rio Grande University and a Master's in Educational Administration and Supervision at the University of Dayton. She taught elementary classes in Springfield City Schools from 1968 to 1998.







After retiring from teaching, Marty was an Adjunct Professor at Wittenberg University, teaching education courses and supervising student teachers. She and her husband Tom were avid travelers, visiting 49 states during their years together.







Always a passionate worker and willing volunteer, Marty was Past President of the Junior Service League in Springfield, as well as Past President of the Ohio State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an organization that promotes education for women around the world. Her community service also includes serving as a Deacon and an Elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church, working with the Springfield Arts Council, Springfield Peace School, Clark Memorial Home, Music Stage, United Senior Services, and Church Altar Guild.







Marty was beloved by her family and friends for her wisdom, commitment, grace, and her humor. She made an impact on the lives of so many friends and students. Marty will be missed.







Services will be held for Marty at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, June 5th at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Covenant on Tuesday, June 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.



Contributions in Marty's memory may be made to the Covenant Concert Series, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





