BILLINGTON, Joyce

BILLINGTON (nee Fecke), Joyce



70, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne and Frank Fecke, and her sister-in-law, Sue Fecke. Survived by her life partner, Sonny Hunter, a loving family and wonderful friends. She was loved by all who knew her. Private services will be held near her home in Tennessee. Morton &



Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, OH.

