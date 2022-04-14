BILLIPS, Carol



Age 90, formerly of Vandalia, OH, of Carmel, IN, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Earl C. Billips on Nov. 17th, 1996. She is survived by a daughter Karen and her husband Ted Murray of Carmel, IN, son Paul and his wife Barbara of Savannah, GA; 5 grandchildren Robert (Michelle) Williams, Gregory Williams, Alexander (Marie) Williams, Erica (Evan) Anderson-Decina, Jennifer (Benjamin) Robinson and ten great-grandchildren. Carol was a member of Shiloh Church, a graduate of Fairview High School and belonged to the Dayton Elkettes for many years. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment Willowview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

