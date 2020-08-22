BILLS, Irma J. Age 81, Irma was called home by the Lord on August 17, 2020. She left this world in her home surrounded by the love of family and friends. Born June 24, 1939, daughter of the late Leroy and Mildred Hamilton. Irma (Mom) was a true definition of a wife, mother, homemaker, friend and human being. Mom was gifted with many talents from cooking, sewing, crochet, embroidery, painting and many other hobbies. She left behind so many treasures. She was the joy of family gatherings, hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas with an abundance of food, laughter and love. Mom was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred in 2014; son, Timothy; sister, Luella Standley; grandson, Jeramie Bills and great-granddaughter, Naomi Arnold. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Max) Lawson; three sons, Jim, Brian and Paul (Dionne); special friends Alice and Stephanie Timmons, who was very much like a daughter to her; countless friends; sister, Pat Moran; cousins, Bub Hamilton and Jim Hinkle, all of which had a very active part in her life, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lisa Studebaker, Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield Regional Cancer Center and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for all of the loving care they provided to Mom. A celebration of Mom's life will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, beginning at 1:00pm at Trinity Missionary Church, 3525 E. National Rd., Springfield, with Chad Group Officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Mom will be laid to rest next to Fred at New Carlisle Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Mom's memory may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com. Littleton & Rue Funeral Home



