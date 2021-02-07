BINDNER, Wyllis "Billie"



Wyllis "Billie" Bindner of Washington Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Bethany Village. She was 83. Billie is survived by her



husband Kenneth of 60 years, whom she met at church during 6th grade. They were members of the same confirmation class. Both have been Lutherans their entire lives. She has been a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church for 50 years. Billie was born on the far south side of Chicago, IL, to the late Ivan G. Stark and Doris (Bortel) Stark. She is survived by twin sisters Bonnita (Daniel) Varro, and Constance (Ronald) Primozic; brother-in-law Louis



(Virginia) Bindner; daughter Kimberly (Bindner) Schneider and son Michael Bindner; grandchildren Lyndsey (Todd) Romantini, Brooke (Todd) Didion, Ryan Schneider, and great-granddaughter Elliana Gene Romantini; plus many Indiana uncles, aunts, and cousins.



She grew up playing the accordion and attended Valparaiso University where she majored in music. For 40 years she was a private music teacher of mostly elementary and high school students, all of whom she loved dearly. The key to her success as a music teacher was the ability to motivate her students to enjoy practicing. She touched the lives of many families through music.



She enjoyed all the hand crafts such as knitting, cross-stitch, and sewing. And, she thoroughly enjoyed watching all TV sports.



Billie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We will all miss her wonderful



personality, pretty face, and her movie star smile. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, Billie's legacy would be greatly honored by a donation to Bethany Village at



https://graceworks.org/support/donate/.



