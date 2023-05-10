Binegar, Patricia Ann



Binegar, Patricia Ann, 85 of Springfield passed away May 7, 2023, at the Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 15, 1937, the daughter of Charles and Golda Whaley. Pat was a graduate of Springfield High. She retired from the cafeteria at Springfield City Schools. In her youth she enjoyed playing tennis and softball. Pat also enjoyed playing cards, sewing, her quilting club and singing and dancing. Pat was also known for her wonderful sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Dean Binegar in 2019 and her brother Charles Whaley. Survivors include her children Roger Kevin (Deborah Lynn) Binegar and Kelly Ann (James Setzer II) Binegar; sister Marjorie (Richard) Hodge; sister-in-law Donna Rose Whaley; grandchildren Gretchen Marie (Scott) Gaudard and Michael Kevin (Stephanie) Binegar; great-grandchildren Isaiah, Mikaela, Grace, and Nathaniel; numerous special nieces and nephews; and a special friend Barbara and Mic Delaney. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A service to honor Pat will be held Thursday at 10:00AM in the Memorial Home with Chaplain Janie Brewer officiating. Burial to follow in Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Memorial contributions are requested to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



