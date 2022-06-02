BINSKI, JAMES Chester

BINSKI, M.D., James Chester
James Chester Binski, M.D. passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on September 16, 1943, and was 78 years old. Dr. Binski was a long-standing
pillar of the Dayton community, a celebrated orthopaedic
surgeon, a devoted husband, loving father, and a friend to all he encountered. Dr. Binski is survived by his beloved wife
Deborah, children Marie (Darrin), Christopher (Debra),
Jennifer (Kelly), and Laura (William "Curry"), and grandchildren Christian, Ana, Grace, Ellie, Caroline, Mark, and Megan.
His life and memory will be celebrated with a visitation from 5-7 P.M. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Routsong Funeral home Centerville (81 N Main Street). The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery Chapel. Please visit www.Routsong.com for Dr. Binski's full obituary.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville
81 N. Main St
Centerville, OH
45459