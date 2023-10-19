Biondo, Anthony "Tony"



age 93, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Thursday, October 12, 2023.



Tony is preceded in death and reunited in Heaven by his parents, siblings, nephew, and dearest to his heart, his wife of 66 years, Lucia.



He is survived by his children, Philip (Cathy), Angelo Biondo and his daughter, Angelica Persiani; grandchildren, and many other cherished family members.



Visitation will be Friday, October 20th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. - until time of Mass (11 a.m.) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield with Father Larry Tharp, Celebrant. Christian burial will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Hamilton.



Until we meet again . Salute!



For full obituary and condolences please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral