BIONDO, Lucia M. Age 86, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Sicily, Italy, on October 15, 1933, the oldest of four children to Angelo and Nunziata Furno. She married her husband of 66 years, Anthony Biondo, on her 21st birthday before immigrating to the United States together where they raised three children. Lucia was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church for over 50 years. Survivors include her husband, Anthony; three children, Phillip (Cathy) Biondo, Angelo Biondo, Angelica Persiani; grandchildren, Jee Hoon and Zi Qing Biondo, Anthony and Brooks Biondo, Joseph, Anthony, and David Persiani; a sister, Rosita Nucciarelli; brother, Nino (Cristina) Furno; numerous nieces and nephews and numerous other cherished family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rita Furno de Blasco. The family would like to express our gratitude to her Hospice team, caregivers, and all who cared for our mother. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, 45014, with Fr. Larry Tharp, celebrant. Christian burial immediately follows the funeral at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.

