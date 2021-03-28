BIRCH, Marsha A.



Marsha A. Birch, age 57 of Centerville, passed away on March 19, 2021. She was born November 20, 1963, in Dayton to her mother, Janet Letcher and her late father, Paul Letcher. In addition to her father, Marsha was preceded in death her grandmother, Irene A. Bildat.



She is survived by her loving husband of over 31 years, David B. Birch; children, Trent D. Birch, Brooke I. Birch and Becca A. Birch; mother, Janet Letcher; uncle, Ted Lysell; dear friends, Matt & Heather Ballard and Janelle Kime; numerous extended family and friends.



Marsha joined the Centerville Schools transportation team in 2017 as a bus driver. Even though Marsha was only officially employed for five years, she held many, many volunteer roles including being the PTO President at John Hole Elementary.



In this role she was instrumental in getting the current playground built and also received the Excellence in Education Award. Marsha served as president for Miami Valley Porcelain Artist and during her term she headed the state China Painters Convention.



Please keep Marsha and her family in your thoughts and prayers.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 PM on Marsha and David's 32nd wedding anniversary, June 17, 2021, at a location to be determined. Please continue to check back for details.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton, in Marsha's memory.



To share a memory of Marsha or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

