Bisdorf, Patricia B. "Trish"



age 76 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Trish was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 19, 1948 to William R. Pater and Bernadette (Weigand) Pater. Trish is survived by her loving husband, Fred Bisdorf; her children, Christopher Bisdorf, Jennifer (Adam) Hull, Jeffrey (Valerie) Bisdorf, Emily (Dan) Estridge; her grandchildren, Tyler, Elizabeth, Nathan, Tia, Freddy, Dori, Alex, Annie, and Charlie; her siblings, Jerry (Tammy) Pater, Mary Ann (Guy) Gaspar; her sister-in-law, Kathy (Bob) Walton; and many other family and friends. Trish was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bernadette Pater; and her sister, Jane McKeel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Jim Elsbernd of St. Joseph Catholic Church celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton OH 45011. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Time St. Joseph's Capital Campaign. https://stjosephhamilton.org/campaign



