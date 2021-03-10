X

BISER, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Biser, 70, of Middletown, got her wings Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born in Middletown, August 22, 1950. She is survived by her husband of 35 yrs, Thomas, their son,

Jason and brothers Michael

Dennis and Lee Dennis and their families. Linda had an

associates degree in social sciences and was a prized field

research interviewer for multiple companies, most recently with NORC. She was a dedicated motorcyclist/wind rider for 40 years, involved with the Dayton Litas group and the Ohio Valley Lady Riders. She was a free spirit who loved to dance and was the life of the party. She had a heart as big as the world and was loved by all who knew her.

