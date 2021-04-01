BISHOP, Jerry Richard



Jerry Richard Bishop, age 69, of DeGraff, OH, passed away on March 29, 2021, in the Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH.



Born on July 31, 1951, in Piqua, OH, Jerry was the son of the late Willis "Woody" and Dorothy (Wheaton) Bishop.



He is survived by his wife Donna (Markley) Bishop, two children, Nikki (Kevin) Bishop Kallmeyer and Kelly (Jodi)



Bishop, five grandchildren, brother, Clarence (Kathy) Bishop of NV, and several extended family members.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, OH 43072. Burial will follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery, Urbana, OH 43078.



Visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Condolences to the family may be sent to



www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com