BISHOP, Mary Suzanne



Mary Suzanne "Suzie" Bishop, 63, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at U.C. West Chester Hospital. She was born in Middletown on March 22, 1958, to parents, Thomas and Eleanor (Krause) Bishop. Suzie was a 1981 graduate of U.C. School of Nursing and had a 40 year career as a sugical nurse, most recently at Mercy Healthcare in Outpatient Surgery. She was a member of the American Operating Room Nurses and Holy Family Parish - St. John Church. Suzie was a devoted Aunt and Grandmother and loved to spend time with her nieces, nephews and grandsons. She is survived by her stepson, Dennis (Mallory) Trousdale, II; grandchildren, Beckham and Hudson Trousdale; brother, Thomas A. Bishop; sisters, Caroline (Dwayne) Robinson and Joan Harris; nephews, Thomas R. (Renata) Bishop, Matthew D. (Ashley) Robinson and Karl A. Robinson; and nieces, Emily M. Harris and Jillian E. Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.). Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

