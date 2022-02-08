BIVENS, Don E.



81, of Springfield, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born August 12 1940, in Waverly, Ohio, the son of Ray and Loetta (Spencer) Bivens. Don was a United States Marine Corp veteran. For 35 years Don owned and operated The Body Shop in Springfield. He was an avid classic car builder and fabricator. Survivors include his wife,



Judy (Clark); son, Scott Bivens and his children, Mickey, Drew and Leah Bivens; son, Chad (Nancy) Bivens and their children, Samuel (Jessica) Bivens and Emily (Danny) Wilson; one great-grandson, Julian Earl and one great-grandchild on the way; one brother, Bob (Lavita) Bivens. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Floyd and one sister, Mae. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will follow beginning at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League.

