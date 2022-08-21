BLACK, Jr., Alfred A.



Alfred A. Black Jr., age 63, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born the son of Alfred A. and Ellen (Futrell) Sr. Black on October 10, 1958, in Xenia, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father; brothers Kevin and Steve Black. Alfred is survived by his beloved mother Ellen Black of Springfield; brother Stewart (Lydia) Black of Monterey, Mexico. Alfred was a loving son, and brother. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Alfred lived many years out west before returning home to Springfield. He loved animals, was a kind and caring man and even on his worst days, felt good and upbeat. His family meant everything to him. He went to Springfield schools, Olive Branch Jr. High School, and graduated from Tecumseh High School. Friends may call on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 11AM -12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where funeral services will be held at 12PM with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Interment to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in his honor to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, 701 Basswood Dr., Springfield, Ohio 45504.



