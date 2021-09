BLACK, Don G.



Don G. Black, Editor, and Publisher of the Dayton Weekly News passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by his immediate family. As a result of COVID-19 his memorial services were postponed and will be held this Sunday, September 11, 2021, at 5pm at Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 4000 Shiloh Springs Road, Clayton, Ohio 45315.